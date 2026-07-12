Man arrested after 24-year-old woman killed in stabbing in west London

A man has been arrested after a 24-year-old woman was killed and a man in his 20s was injured in a stabbing in west London, police have said.

Officers found the woman with stab injuries after being called to a property on Uxbridge Road in Hayes on Sunday morning. The man in his 20s was found outside the property with stab injuries. Police are awaiting an update on his condition.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said officers located a 44-year-old man matching the suspect’s description nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The arrested man was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be caused from jumping from a window.

London ambulance service also attended the incident after an emergency call at 7.55am. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI Allam Bhangoo said: “This is a shocking incident which has tragically resulted in one woman losing her life and another man in hospital with injuries. Our thoughts at this time are with both victims and their loved ones, who are being supported by specialist officers. Our enquiries are in the early stages but we do not believe there to be any wider threat to the public.

“However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything or who has any information that could assist our investigation. We know this incident will have caused significant concern in the community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.”