Argentina theme Cupcakes

• Flour-11/2 cup

• Cornflour- 2 tbsp

• Baking powder-1 tsp

• Baking powder-1tsp

• Cocoa powder-1/2 cup

• Liquid milk-1/2 Cup

• Coffee-2tsp

• Vanilla essence-2 tsp

• Egg-2

• Sugar-11/2 cup

• Butter-100gm

• Buttercream-30gm

Method :

1. First we have to serve all the dry ingredients and set aside.

2. First break the eggs in a big bowl and keep whisking untilled its come light and fluffy.

3. Add sugar and mix well.

4. Now mix dry and wet ingredients alternatively.

5. After preparing the batter pour it into the 12 cupcake liner pan and bake it for 12-15 minutes.

6. After baking keep it aside for cool completely.

7. Now decorate the cake with your favourite Argentina flag theme and enjoy their quarter final.