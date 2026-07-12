Five more children die of measles as death toll reaches 758 in Bangladesh

Five new children deaths have been recorded with measles like symptoms across the country in the last 24 hours. 696 more were found with measles like symptoms during this period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this information in its regular report on measles on Sunday (July 12).

The DGHS stated that four people died with symptoms of measles in the last one day. Besides, one more person died, being infected with measles during this time. These sums a total of 758 people have died of measles and its symptoms across the country from March 15 to Sunday.

The report confirmed 90 new measles cases across the country within the last 24 hours. 879 more people showed measles symptoms and total 111,480 people were found with measles symptoms from March 15 to Sunday.

According to the DGHS report, a total of 94,340 people were admitted to hospitals with measles and its symptoms from March 15 to Sunday. Among them, 90,605 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.