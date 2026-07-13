Govt will let no obstacle stand in way of rebuilding country: PM Tarique Rahman

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday said that as long as the BNP enjoys the support of the people and the people stand by it, the government will let no obstacle stand in the way of rebuilding the country.

Describing people as the source of all political power of BNP, he said “We want to rebuild this country. We want to move this country forward. With the people by our side, we will, Insha’Allah, take the country forward.”

The Prime Minister made the remarks while exchanging views with women Family Card holders in Batajor of Gournadi upazila of Barishal.

At the outset, he personally asked several women present at the programme, “Have you received a Family Card? How has this card benefited you?”

At that time, Parul Akhtar, a Family Card beneficiary, came onto the stage and said, “Receiving this card has helped me a great deal. It has eased the financial hardship of my family. I hope the Hon’ble Prime Minister will continue to support us in the future and stand by us in times of need.”

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister said, “Around 600 families here have received Family Cards. I know many more families have not yet received them. Insha’Allah, they will receive them too.”

“There are nearly four crore families across Bangladesh. We will gradually deliver Family Cards to the female heads of these families. Over the next five years, we will try to reach every family,” he added.

Tarique Rahman said, “Today I heard from our mothers and sisters that receiving the Family Card has made it somewhat easier for them to manage their households. That is exactly our objective—to ensure that our mothers can live better and that the people of the country can enjoy a better life.”

“If we want to move the country forward and give a Family Card to every mother and every woman, the BNP government needs your support and cooperation,” he continued.

Calling on women across the country to stand by the government, the Prime Minister said, “If you, the women of Bangladesh, support the BNP government, then, Insha’Allah, we will gradually be able to extend the Family Card programme throughout the country.”

“We firmly believe that through the Family Card programme we will be able to bring about a major transformation in society, Insha’Allah. Gradually, the light of education will reach our women, and at the same time they will become economically stronger,” he added.

Expressing his commitment to ensuring peaceful coexistence among the people belonging to different faiths and religions, the Prime Minister said, “We want everyone in the country to live together with peace and harmony. If we remain patient and act with patience, we will be able to build the country as we aspire to.”

“Whether we are Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, or Christians, our thousand-year-old tradition is one of peaceful coexistence among people of all faiths. Therefore, now and in the future, we want to rebuild this country with cooperation from all without discrimination by treating everyone on the basis of humanity,” he added.

Concluding his remarks, Tarique Rahman said, “We often say, ‘Let us work to build the nation—Bangladesh First.’ Today, let me add another line: ‘Let us work to build the nation—a Bangladesh for everyone.’ We want everyone to live better in Bangladesh in the days ahead.

“That is the politics of the present government. That is our goal. That is our objective,” he added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon and local BNP leaders were present at the programme.

After the views exchange meeting with women Family Card holders in Gournadi, the Prime Minister departed for Barishal city.

Following the 34-kilometre journey, he is scheduled to inaugurate another tree plantation programme along the bank of the Sagardi Canal adjacent to the Trish Godown Mass Killing Memorial in the Barishal City Corporation area.