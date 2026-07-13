Poet Laila Ragib was a high-caliber scholar Sylhet Medical VC Dr. Zia

Sylhet Correspondent : A memorial meeting was held on Saturday evening to mark the 40th death anniversary of poet Laila Ragib, the visionary of the ‘Write Poems in the Language of the Lips’ movement, founding president of Sylhet Writers’ Association and editor of the poetry magazine Kabi Sanglap.

The speakers demanded the inclusion of poet Laila Ragib’s poems in textbooks. They said that poet Laila Ragib has written against obscenity in her poems, besides highlighting the inconsistencies of society.

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Sylhet Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said, “Poet Laila Ragib is one of those poets and writers who have enlightened the society through their writings in a very short time. She lived for only thirty years.

The memorial meeting organized at the Sahitya Asar auditorium of the Sylhet Central Muslim Sahitya Sangsad in the city’s Dargagate was presided over by poet Belal Ahmed Chowdhury, president of the Poet Laila Ragib Smriti Sangsad Sylhet. The meeting was moderated by general secretary writer and journalist Kausar Chowdhury.

Eminent poet Lt. Col. (Retd.) Syed Ali Ahmed, general secretary of Sylhet Central Muslim Sahitya Sangsad, short story writer Selim Awal, eminent writer and literary figure Zaman Mahbub, and president of Sylhet Lekhika Sangh, poet Rawshan Ara Chowdhury, delivered speeches as special guests. Eminent literary poet Professor Basit Ibne Habib delivered the keynote address.

Renowned poet Ragib Hossain Chowdhury, husband of poet Laila Ragib, delivered a speech expressing gratitude on behalf of the poet’s family.

Among others, Jamuna Oil Limited Director Bachik Shilpi Poet Saleh Ahmed Khasru, Sylhet Press Club General Secretary Mohammad Serajul Islam, Sylhet Online Press Club former President Poet Muhith Chowdhury, Kemusas Vice President Ruhul Faruk, Al-Islah traditional literary magazine Editor Poet Ahmed Mahbub Ferdous, Lawyer and Poet Advocate Abdul Mukit Opi, Poet Nazmul Ansari, Prominent Organizer Jahedur Rahman Chowdhury, Poet Ekhlasur Rahman, Poet Mushtaq Chowdhury, Poet Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Poet Rahnama Shabbir Chowdhury, Poet Kausar Ara and Poet Nilufa Islam Nilu spoke at the event.

Poet Maulana Ali Ahmed recited a poem by poet Laila Ragib. Poet Nishat Fatima also recited a poem written about the poet. Abdul Aziz recited the Quran at the beginning. Syed Rezaul Haque led the prayer for the forgiveness of the poet’s soul at the event.

Poets and writers including poet’s son Labid Hossain Chowdhury, travel writer Moaz Afsar, poet Muhammad Faizul Haque, playwright and journalist Nur Ahmed, poet Kamal Ahmed, poet Razia Sultana, poet M. Ali Hossain, poet Shipara Begum Shipa, poet Kubad Bakht Chowdhury, poet Rajib Hossain, Mohammad Mohan Moni, poet Maksud Ahmed, poet Nasir Uddin, poet Laila Aziz, poet Md. Makhlisur Rahman, poet Ali Ahmed, Amir Hossain Sohag, Ali Mohammad Yunus, poet Nurjahan Sadek Nuri, Zubaida Begum Ankhi and others were present at the event.