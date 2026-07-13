Bangladesh condoles death of Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad

Bangladesh on Monday conveyed its condolences over the death of former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani by signing the book of condolences opened at the Embassy of Qatar in Dhaka.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the embassy in Gulshan, where he signed the condolence book on behalf of the government of Bangladesh.

Serving as the government’s senior-most minister, Mirza Fakhrul also wrote a message of sympathy in honour of the late former Emir.

Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir accompanied the minister during the visit.