Ad-din Hospital seeks fresh inspection after safety upgrades: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain on Monday said Ad-din Hospital has applied for a fresh inspection after claiming to have implemented the recommendations made by the authorities following the deaths of six newborns.

Responding to questions from journalists, the minister said the government took action against the hospital only after the six infant deaths and rejected criticism that authorities had delayed their response.

“If we had not taken action after the deaths, you would have questioned us as well,” he said.

The minister said the hospital authorities informed the ministry that they had repaired and upgraded the affected facilities, including the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and submitted video footage showing the improvements. According to him, the hospital has also requested a re-inspection.

“We will inspect the facility. If we find the improvements satisfactory and feasible, the government may take an appropriate decision,” he said.

Referring to compensation for the victims’ families, Sakhawat said representatives of the affected families informed him that they had received financial assistance from the hospital, although some promised support was still pending.

He also said the criminal case filed over the deaths would proceed under the judicial process.

“The outcome of the case will be determined by the law and the court,” he added.

The minister said the government inspection team may visit the hospital again soon, although no date has yet been fixed.