DUCSU VP Sadiq Kayem formally leaves Chhatra Shibir

Abu Sadiq Kayem, the Central International Secretary of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir and Vice-President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), has formally left Chhatra Shibir.

He announced the matter in a post on his verified Facebook account on Monday (July 13).

In the Facebook post, Sadiq Kayem wrote that his formal departure took place that day as part of the organization’s normal process. Referring to Chhatra Shibir as his “beloved organization of emotion and love,” he wrote that the most beautiful and fruitful times of his life were spent with this organization.

He also wrote that Chhatra Shibir taught him to think about the country and the nation, taught him to speak by breaking inertia, and played a role in developing leadership qualities. At the same time, it also provided guidance for spiritual and inner development.

At the end of the post, he prayed to Allah that the mutual relationship of the organization’s activists be accepted and that the organization can play a role and achieve worthy leadership in the struggle for the liberation of oppressed people in the future.