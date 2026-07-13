Star-studded drama serial ‘Pothhara Mon’

After a long hiatus, acclaimed actor Zahid Hasan has reunited with director Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz for the romantic drama “Pothhara Mon”. The project also stars Khairul Basar, Tanjim Saiyara Totini and Deepa Khandaker in lead roles, while Dr Ejazul Islam and Monira Akter Mithu appear in pivotal characters.

According to director Raz, “Pothhara Mon” explores love, relationship conflicts and the complexities of human emotions. He said the story has been crafted in a way that allows audiences to relate its situations to moments from their own lives.

The drama marks Raz and Zahid Hasan’s first collaboration since the seven-episode television serial “Chelemanushi”, which aired on Boishakhi TV in 2018.

Expressing his excitement, Raz said he was delighted to work with Zahid Hasan again after such a long gap. He praised the actor’s performance, saying it had added a unique dimension to the drama, and also appreciated the blend of experienced and young performers in the cast.

Sharing his experience, Zahid Hasan said he has always enjoyed working with Raz and was pleased to reunite with the director. He described the story as heartfelt and said the role offered him a challenging acting opportunity. He also praised the positive atmosphere on the shooting set.

Filming for “Pothhara Mon” began on 10 July in the capital’s Uttara area and is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday. The romantic drama will soon premiere on the Cinemawala YouTube channel.