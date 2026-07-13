Twelve arrested over threat to Islamic event

Twelve people have been arrested over an alleged right-wing terror threat to an Islamic event at a country estate in Suffolk, police said.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said the UK Ijtima event at Shrubland Hall at Barham was ended early on Sunday as a precaution after the possible threat.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the response of the police in tackling a “credible threat” to the festival had “undoubtedly saved lives”.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of CTP London, said officers moved quickly to make the arrests across various locations in the country.

CTP confirmed the investigation was “right-wing terrorism related” and officers were conducting searches at various addresses across the country linked to those arrested.

It said eight men were arrested and detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remain in custody.

Three other men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and a woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Of those, one person has since been released on bail, while the other three remain in custody.

Police confirmed once they had been made aware of a “potential serious threat” toward the event it had declared a major incident, but that status had since been stood down.

The following arrests were made around the country:

* Five men, aged 27, 29, 55, 60 and 82 were arrested in Surrey

* A 35-year-old man was arrested in Greater Manchester

* Two men, both 42, were arrested in Essex

* A man, 33, was arrested in southeast London

* One woman, 48, and a man, 31, were arrested in east London

* A man, 27, was arrested in Ipswich

Flanagan added police would “not hesitate to act” if there was any potential threat.

“Sadly, this activity is a stark reminder that the threat level in the UK is at ‘severe’, so we urge the public to remain vigilant and report anything if it doesn’t look or feel right.”

Mahmood added: “I know this is deeply concerning news for British Muslims.

“We must stand against hatred, and we must unite around our shared belief in a country that is open, generous and tolerant to all our communities.”

There was not believed to be any wider threat to the public connected to this matter, CTP said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: “Shocking news that Counter Terrorism Police are investigating a credible, serious threat targeted at an Islamic event in Suffolk.

“Thanks to the quick action taken by police and the organisers, nobody was hurt.

“My message is clear: I will not tolerate any attacks on our Muslim communities, or any form of anti-Muslim hatred.”

Assistant Chief Constable Alice Scott from Suffolk Police said the force would have a visible presence in the Shrubland Hall area in the coming days.

She said 15,000 attendees had “safely departed” from the event.

Ruman Muhith, a Labour member of Ipswich Borough Council, attended on Friday and Saturday and said attendees had “conducted themselves with dignity and respect”.