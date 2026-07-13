How a 2005 red card delayed Messi vs England clash by 21 years

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi had the chance to take the field against England back in 2005, However, the opportunity never materialized as he was shown a red card.

Fans had to wait over two decades for the most anticipated clashes of the football world. Messi made his debut in 2005 as an 18-year-old against Hungary.

However, his dream debut became nightmare in an instant. Messi was shown a red card within seconds after coming as a substitute due to a scuffle with Hungarian defender Vilmos Vanczák.

Due to the subsequent FIFA suspension, Messi could not play in the international friendly against England held in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 12. As a result, his chance to face England early in his international career was lost.

England won that thrilling encounter 3-2. Although Argentina took the lead twice, Wayne Rooney brought England back to level terms.

Late in the match, Michael Owen scored twice with headers to secure a dramatic victory for Sven-Göran Eriksson’s side.

Years passed after that, but England and Argentina never met again. As the two teams belong to different continents, there was no opportunity to face each other in regular tournaments.

Due to World Cup draws, knockout schedules, and busy international friendly windows, organizing this clash was never possible.

Consequently, after missing out on that 2005 match due to the suspension, Messi had to wait for more than two decades to face England. Finally, the Argentine legend is set to take his first-ever English test in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Messi’s story stands as a prime example of how a single red card can delay one of history’s most anticipated rivalries by 21 years.