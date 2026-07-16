Six held at Moulvibazar border while trying to cross into India

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained six Bangladeshi nationals, including a child, while they were attempting to illegally cross into India through the Muraichhara border in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

The detainees were later handed over to Kulaura Police Station. A case under the Passport Act has been filed against five of them.

According to BGB and police sources, the group attempted to enter India on Wednesday morning near the Ichhachhara Punji area, close to main border pillar 1841, with the help of local traffickers.

A patrol team from the Muraichhara camp of BGB 46 Battalion conducted a drive and detained the six individuals. However, the traffickers fled the scene noticing the presence of BGB.

The detainees were handed over to Kulaura Police Station at around 8:00 PM on Wednesday. Muraichhara BGB Camp Commander Naik Subedar Aktar Hossain filed the case under the Passport Act against the five adults, excluding the child from the charges.

Aktar Hossain stated that during primary interrogation, the five detained adults confessed they were attempting to cross the border illegally in search of employment in India.

Sheikh Zohirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station, said the five individuals were shown arrested in the BGB-filed case. They have been sent to a Moulvibazar court following necessary legal procedures.