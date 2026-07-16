Summer eye makeup trends every Bengali woman will love

They say the eyes are the window to the soul, and what a wise adage this is! Indeed, the first thing we tend to notice about people is the story their eyes are telling us. Our emotions, feelings, and moods and their swings are expressed largely through them and boy, do they tell a tale for one and all!

Bengali women are renowned for their bold, romantic looks. Oceans of ink have been spilt by poets, authors, and artists describing their beauty, depth, and complexity. And when it comes to decking up, it is our eyes that get attention first and foremost. In pursuit of drama, intrigue, mystery and beauty, all of our makeup prowess is unleashed through them.

Speaking of makeup, Bengali ladies are blessed with versatile beauty that can traverse between the best of both worlds. Her kohl-rimmed eyes do all the talking as she’s draped in a saree, reciting poetry or lounging in a sensual sarong by the beach.

Summer is here with her blaze of glory, and we are here for it. It may be sweltering out there, but that has not and will not stop us from going out and enjoying life to its fullest. Eye makeup is the most important aspect of our look, and we pay the most attention to it. And this year, for summer, effortlessly sultry eyes are all the rage.

Imagine this: it’s a hot summer day. The sun has been pouring all day long, and you are taking a much-needed leisurely dip in the pool. As you emerge from the water, your skin is moist, your hair is slicked wet, and it’s your eyes, golden and liquid, doing all the talking. Capturing the very essence of summer, soft, sultry, au naturel eyes are hot this summer.

Coachella has set fantastic trends for funky eye makeup this year, which will jazz up your whole look in an instant, whether you are raving at music festivals or shaking it up at pool parties all day long. The best part? It’s the easiest look to master. Prep your eyes with a primer and skip the powder eyeshadows for this look. Instead, go for creamy eyeshadow sticks that are quick, easy and highly pigmented. Start with a soft layer and then build up as much coverage as you want. Use your finger to smudge the edges to keep it soft and effortless. Shades like sunset gold, subtle copper, champagne and silver are perfect for this look. Finish with a swipe of mascara and voila!

Now, how does one elevate this look a bit more? For those countless pool parties and midsummer soirées, you are going to channel your inner summer goddess and jazz this look up with crystals and rhinestones. Go for a thin line of crystals or go all out with sparkling stick-on rhinestones choice is all yours. Perfect for a chic boho look, this little tweak will bring summertime magic. Keep the rest of your look simple with beautifully bronzed skin, nude lips, boho chic curls and let your eyes sparkle this summer and do all the talking.