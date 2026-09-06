Marufa’s career-best bowling goes in vain

Bangladesh women’s record against Sri Lanka in T20 cricket has never been particularly impressive. In 16 meetings, Bangladesh have won just three times and lost 13. Jyoti and her teammates have not beaten Sri Lanka since 2023, while their last six T20 encounters against the island nation have all ended in defeat. With Sri Lanka also the defending champions of the Women’s Asia Cup, they entered the contest as clear favourites.

For Bangladesh, the equation was simple. A victory over Sri Lanka in Group B would have secured the group title and, more importantly, helped them avoid tournament favourites India in the semi-finals. But Bangladesh could not make the most of the opportunity at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A four-wicket defeat, with four balls to spare, ended Bangladesh’s hopes of finishing top of the group. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, marched into the semi-finals as Group B champions after winning all three of their matches.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Bangladesh made a promising start. An opening stand of 31 from 29 balls and a fourth-wicket partnership worth 41 from 40 balls appeared to put them on course for a competitive total. But the innings lost momentum at the crucial stage, as Bangladesh lost five wickets for just 31 runs in the final five overs to finish on 114 for 8.

Chamudi Praboda 3-21 kept the Bangladesh batters under constant pressure. Opener Dilara Akter top-scored with 26 off 26 balls, including four boundaries, while the in-form Sobhana Mostary contributed 34 off 41.

Despite the middle order failing to deliver the expected acceleration, Bangladesh remained firmly in the contest for much of the chase. Economical bowling from off-spinner Sultana Khatun, who finished with 1/14, and a career-best T20 International spell from pace bowler Marufa Akter, who claimed 3/21, kept Bangladesh in control.

Sri Lanka appeared to have almost surrendered the chase when they needed 29 runs from the final 18 balls. But the match turned dramatically in the 18th over when medium-pacer Ritu Moni conceded 16 runs. That over changed the complexion of the game and allowed Sri Lanka to regain control.

Bangladesh fought hard and came agonisingly close to pulling off an upset. Still, Marufa’s career-best bowling effort ultimately went in vain as Sri Lanka held their nerve to seal a four-wicket victory with four balls remaining.