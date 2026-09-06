Per capita debt stands at Tk 1.29 lakh

Bangladesh’s per capita debt stood at Tk 1,29,239 as of March 31, 2026, Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury told Parliament on Sunday.

He disclosed the figure in reply to a written question from Reza Ahmed, MP for Kushtia-1, during the parliamentary session chaired by Deputy Speaker Barrister Kaisar Kamal.

The minister said the government was focusing on increasing revenue collection, ensuring efficient management of public funds and strengthening debt management to reduce the debt burden.

He said steps were also being taken to reduce dependence on borrowing by increasing tax and non-tax revenue and controlling unnecessary and non-priority public spending.

The government is also working to reduce borrowing costs and refinancing risks by improving debt management and strengthening the domestic credit and government securities markets, he added.

The minister said an Annual Borrowing Plan was also being implemented to prevent excessive and unplanned borrowing.