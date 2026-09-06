Auto-rickshaws allegedly extorted in Kamalganj

There have been allegations of an attack on a battery-powered auto-rickshaw in Shamshernagar, Kamalganj Upazila of Moulvibazar over extortion.

Russell Mia, an auto-rickshaw driver was injured in an incident. The complaint states that the attack took place on the platform of Shamshernagar Railway Station around 8 pm on September 4. After receiving treatment, Russell Mia would then file a written complaint with Kamalganj Police Station.

Complainants Russell Mia, former general secretary of Shamshernagar Bazar Autorickshaw Drivers Association Basit Ali, Shahabuddin and Hasan Ali alleged that Shamshernagar Auto-rickshaw Drivers Association president Shafiq Mia and his associates Zakir Mia, Samad Mia and Nazim Uddin have been extorting money from more than two hundred auto-rickshaw drivers at various rates for a long time. They alleged that they were taking Tk. 2,000 to 3,000 per auto-rickshaw, and Tk. 100 per month. They also alleged that if they did not pay the prescribed amount, they would be prevented from operating auto-rickshaws in Shamshernagar Bazar.

The complainants claim that Russell Mia was attacked with sticks on the platform of Shamshernagar railway station on the night of September 4 for protesting against this type of money collection, where he was injured in the attack. After the attack, he was treated at the Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex. Afterwards, he filed a written complaint with the police station, accusing Shafiq Mia and four others. The complaint also mentions that the assailants threatened to kill him.

However, Shafiq Mia, president of the Shamshernagar Battery-Operated Auto-rickshaw Drivers Association, denied these allegations, saying, “Now extortion is completely prohibited. Earlier, General Secretary Russell Mia used to collect extortion. The fight broke out on September 4 over that issue. We have since stopped collecting money.”

Meanwhile, some local auto-rickshaw drivers said on condition of anonymity, “To drive an auto-rickshaw in Shamshernagar market, you have to pay 1.5 to 2 thousand taka as admission fee and 100 taka monthly.” They claim that the leaders of the association told them that a part of this money has to be given to the police. They also complained that it became difficult to ride their auto-rickshaws in the market if they did not pay.

Comor Uddin, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station, said, “After receiving the complaint, the matter has been handed over to Shamshernagar Police Station for investigation. Necessary action will be taken after the investigation.”