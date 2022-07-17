Founder of British Curry Awards and editor of Spice Business Magazine Enam Ali MBE has passed away today.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Enam Ali MBE,one of the leaders and friends of the curry industry, founder of the British Curry Awards, and a curry legend.He has been under treatment in the hospital for the past few weeks. Enam Ali MBE passed away on Sunday morning, 17th July, at a hospital in Surrey, “inna lillahi wa-inna ilahi rajeun” He was 62. In 2005, he established the “British Curry Awards”, and there had never been such a great recognition event in the Curry industry before. This awards event has taken the curry industry to new heights. In 2016, he established a TV channel called ION. Enam Ali one of the most prominent British Bangladeshi personalities in the United Kingdom ,known for his leadership and passionate concern for the interests of the hospitality industry, the recognition behind the revolutionary change in the curry industry goes to none other than Enam Ali MBE, FIH. Enam completed his degree in Hospitality and Management in 1978. In 1980 he also earned International fellowship from Institute of Hospitality and a fellowship of the Royal Society of Arts in 1990.He stands as one of the most influential men in the UK who are creating a difference and giving the British Bangladeshi something to be proud of. He is frequently to be seen and heard in the UK’s print and TV media acting as a spokesman for his business sector and as an unofficial ambassador for the country of his birth, Bangladesh. He won best community leader awards from House of Lords. Enam, a British Bangladeshi is a pioneer in the British curry industry. He is the founder of award winning restaurant ‘Le Raj’ , the ‘British Curry Awards’ and ‘Spice Business Magazine.’ Enam frequently voices his opinions and support to the British curry industry in national and international media. Enam opened his fine dining restaurant, Le Raj in 1989 at Epsom Downs. A first Michelin rated restaurant which has also won many national and international awards. Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, an international gastronomic society founded in Paris in 1950, made Enam a fellow, the lone Asian restaurateur to have achieved the honour. e Guardian in its November 6, 2009 issue named Le Raj one of the ten best Indian restaurants in UK. Le Raj is the only restaurant in the UK that secured the contract to serve curry and halal food to the Games’ VIPs, sponsors, guests, host of famous celebrities, politicians and dignitaries from around the globe. In 1998 Enam launched Spice Business Magazine with breaking news and views about the restaurant industry, Enam founded the British Curry Awards in 2005 to reward the unsung heroes and elevate the curry industry to a higher level. In the 2009 ceremony, the chief guest was the former Prime Minister Rt. Hon David Cameron. He said, “We have the finest curry restaurants, a record 40,000 nominations, the Oscars of the Spice industry, Enam Ali and all of you. You should be incredibly proud of what you have achieved”. He WAS the President of the BBCCI. rough his tireless work during the last thirty one years, Enam has raised over £1 million for various charitable organisations. Enam is also Patron and Trustee in various charities in UK and Bangladesh. On the 1st January 2009, Enam’s contribution to the hospitality industry was recognized when Her Majesty e Queen appointed him to a Member of the Order of the British Empire. In 2011 Enam has been granted Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his enormous contribution to this sector. He has also been honoured in his own local area aer he was named Business Personality of the Year 2011 in recognition of the major contribution he has made to the local community hosting numerous charitable events over two decades. Despite the heavy demand on his time Enam manages to balance work, community and family life. He leaves behind a legacy here in the UK, his wife and family of 3 children, brothers and sister,other family members, friends and a community in which he was deeply involved and influenced in. Bangla Mirror group, express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and pray for the departed soul.