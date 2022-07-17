Hilsa production doubled in Patharghata

The production of hilsa in Patharghata has doubled in Fiscal Year 2021-22.

Not only hilsa production but also production of other sea fishes have increased. As a result, government revenue reached Tk 92,92,329 for the FY 2021-22.

This information was revealed by Patharghata Fish Landing Centre.

Mir Rashedul Islam, manager of Patharghata Fish Landing Centre, said a total of 1,152.56 metric tons hilsa have been sold in FY 2020-21 while 1581.36 metric tons of various sea fishes were sold in the same year.

Moreover, 2,475 metric tons hilsa have been sold in FY 2021-22 while 2,324 metric tons various sea fishes were sold in the same fiscal year.

Revenue from the sold fishes has been collected at the rate of Tk 1.25 percent. According to the estimate, the government collected at Tk 99,96,656 for the FY 2020-21 while Tk 1,92,92,329 for FY 2021-22.