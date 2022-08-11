Don't Miss
Home / Business / HSBC Bangladesh scoops up int’l retail bank of the year award

HSBC Bangladesh scoops up int’l retail bank of the year award

HSBC Bangladesh has been awarded the “Asian Banking and Finance Awards 2022” as the international retail bank of the year for the second time in a row.

The award is an acknowledgement of the strengths of the bank’s personal banking capabilities and its “commitment to offer the best international connectivity for customers,” according to a media statement, reports UNB.

HSBC Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Md Mahbub ur Rahman said: “Winning the retail award in the last edition inspired us more to serve our customers even better.”

“The second recognition in a consecutive edition proves and endorses HSBC’s continuous innovation and client-centric retail solutions in today’s changing environment.”