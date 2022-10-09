Bangladesh reports one Covid death, 409 cases

Bangladesh reported another death from Covid-19 and 409 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sun morning.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,381 with no deaths reported while the new cases raised the country’s total caseload to 2,029, 723, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka devision

The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 9.94 per cent from Saturday’s 13.60 per as 4,114 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and recovery rate rose slightly to 97. 06 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.