Refined sugar prices hiked

The prices of refined sugar have been hiked by Tk 5 per kilogram which will be effective from February 1.

As per the new rate, the loose sugar will be sold at Tk 107 per kg, while packaged sugar will be sold at Tk 112 per kg.

Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association (BSRA) confirmed the matter through a press release on Thursday.

Sugar price was increased considering unrefined sugar price hike in the global market, the dollar exchange rate and the production costs of local refining mills, the press release said.