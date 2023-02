British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Friday tell G7 allies they must increase aid to Kyiv faster to give Ukraine a “decisive” battlefield advantage, a statement issued by his office said.

“For Ukraine to win this war — and to accelerate that day — they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield

Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence,” he is expected to say in a virtual meeting on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.