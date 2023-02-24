England Men’s Cricket Team Arrives Dhaka for White Ball Series

The England men’s cricket team landed in Dhaka on Friday morning for their first tour of Bangladesh since 2016.

The tour, which was originally scheduled for September and October 2021 but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, consists of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) to be played in Dhaka and Chattogram.

England captain Jos Buttler, who stated in December 2022 that he was looking forward to leading the world champions in Bangladesh, a country where they have not won an ODI series since 2010. He anticipates a challenging contest from the hosts.

The Bangladesh team has already begun preparations for the series starting on March 1 in Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh in the ODI series, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) having already announced the squad for the contest.

Chandika Hathurusingha will be coaching the Bangladesh team during the series. BCB reappointed Hathurusingha as the head coach for a two-year period following the departure of Russell Domingo. Hathurusingha will be in charge of all three formats of the game and expressed his happiness at returning to Bangladesh, hoping to continue his good work with the team.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on March 1 and 3, with the third ODI taking place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 6. All the ODIs will begin at 2:30 PM local time.

The T20I series will start on March 9 at Chattogram, followed by two more matches on March 12 and 14 in Dhaka. All T20Is will begin at 6:00 PM local time.