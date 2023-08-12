Foreigners talk about welfare of Bangladesh people: GM Quader

Foreigners are being harshly criticised now-a-days. The government says that the foreigners are making remarks on ‘democracy and vote’ with a bad intention. Such remarks are meaningless. The foreigners are talking about the sufferings and pain of people in Bangladesh. They want something good will happen in Bangladesh, said Jatiya Party chairman and leader of the Opposition in parliament GM Quader.

He said the foreigners have donated “us vaccines” of different diseases. They have also implemented the immunisation programmes paying money to our country. Americans provided 10 million doses of vaccine at free of cost during the Covid-19 pandemic. We have now reached at such a situation that we will constantly indulge in looting. And, they will notice us.”

The Jatiya Party chairman made the remarks while speaking to a delegation of Dhaka Ahsania Mission at an opinion-sharing meeting at the Banani office auditorium of the party on Saturday.

At the opinion-sharing meeting, the Jatiya Party chairman said the remarks of a particular individual are now laws in the country. Whatever that individual says, it becomes a law.

“If anyone says ‘No,’ he or she makes punishable offences. So, the decision of a particular individual is now considered as ‘verdict.’

“We will have to change the governance system if we want to get rid of such a suffocating situation. We will have to change our political culture. Nothing will change unless the politics is changed in Bangladesh,” he said.

Referring to the drug business in the country, GM Quader said there is a powerful quarter which handles the drug trading in Bangladesh. They are the main obstacle to implement the existing laws. Drugs are not under control, rather its’ use is increasing day by day.

There are allegations that the ruling party leaders and police are making lucrative profits who share the money among themselves. Marijuana is now being sold in the name of cigarettes. Many people were killed in Bangladesh in the name of crossfire, but the drug selling has not stopped.

Jatiya Party chairman’s press secretary Khondker Delwar Jalali, journalist Beuty Rani, coordinator of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing Marzana Muntaha, member Shahriar Hossain, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Road Safety Project’s coordinator Sharmin Rahman, advocacy officer Tasnim Mehbub Badhon, Toriqul Islam and Tobacco Control Project’s media manager Al Tanvir Newaz, programme officer Odut Rahman and many others were present.