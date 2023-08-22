Govt wants to show India, West that militancy exists in Bangladesh: BNP

The government has detaining innocent people terming them as “militants” to realise its own benefits, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

He made the allegation while speaking at a remembrance meeting at IDEB Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (August 22).

Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) organised the remembrance meeting in observance of the death anniversary of party founder, liberation war organiser and former prime minister Kazi Zafar Ahmad.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “People of Bangladesh are pious. It’s not their sin, it’s not their crime. The government is trying to realise its own benefits by terming those as “militants” who are devoted to religions.”

The BNP Secretary General said, “Innocent ordinary people were picked from an area terming them as militants. They (government) wants to show Indian and the West that militancy and militants exist in Bangladesh. It is necessary to keep Awami League in power to suppress them. It is their main objective. But, we all know who are the militants. Awami League is a militant political party, and the government in power in Bangladesh is a militant.”

Mirza Fakhrul also observed that Awami League has put the blame of militancy on innocent and pious civilians. “They are killing ordinary people, and realising their rights. It’s the work of militants.”

Recalling the contributions of Kazi Zafar Ahmad, Mirza Fakhrul said, “He was our hero. Uttam Kumar was the hero of our filmdom, while Kazi Zafar Ahmad was the hero of our politics.”

The BNP Secretary General got emotional while remembering Kazi Zafar Ahmad. His presence was very essential in today’s crucial situation. “We will have to implement his ideals bringing democracy back to the country.”

Chaired by former minister and Jatiya Party (partial) chairman Mostofa Jamal Haider and moderated by SMM Shamim, the meeting was also addressed by Bangladesh Kalyan Party chairman Major Gen (Retd) Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, Bangladesh Jatiya Dal chairman Syed Ehsanul Huda, BNP Media Cell’s convener Zahir Uddin Swapan, Jatiya Party secretary general Ahsan Habib Lincon, presidium members Kazi Nahid, Nawab Ali Abbas Khan, Moulana Ruhul Amin and Nazrul Islam, among others.