PM Sheikh Hasina seeks ICAO’s assistance for standard aviation services

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought assistance with technical support of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the standard aviation navigation services and creating skilled manpower for maintenance of aircraft.

“Bangladesh expects ICAO to provide assistance with technical support in rendering aviation navigation services according to ICAO standards, and creating skilled manpower for regulating the maintenance standards of aircrafts registered in Bangladesh,” she said.

The Premier sought the cooperation when ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar Gomez paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Monday, BSS reports.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina, during the meeting, hoped that the ICAO will support Bangladesh in creating skilled manpower for regulating maintenance of the aircrafts maintaining the ICAO standards.

During the time, the Premier said Bangladesh would be an aviation hub connecting the East and the West. So, the government is developing its airports accordingly, she said, seeking the ICAO’s support in this regard.

In this context, the ICAO Council president said there is a huge potential of the aviation sector in Bangladesh. He assured that the ICAO would support Bangladesh in the sector.

Pointing out the soft opening of the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Salvatore Sciacchitano said this terminal is beautiful, which will help ensure the security and comfort of air passengers.

“The main task would be to ensure security of passengers,” he opined.

In this regard, the ICAO Council President highly appreciated the measures taken by the government of Sheikh Hasina for promoting the connectivity.

The Prime Minister said her government is putting emphasis on protecting the environment.

She said the government is very much careful over the protection of environment and Bangladesh emits very little amount of carbon, but the country is one of the worst victims.

In this context, Sheikh Hasina said, her party Awami League has been continuing tree plantation campaign since 1985 following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who introduced the tree plantation programme in the country after independence.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman were present.