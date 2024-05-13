Bangladesh-India water resources meeting after Lok Sabha polls: Verma

The minister-level meeting of Bangladesh-India water resources ministry is likely to be held after India’s Lok Sabha election, hoped Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Monday.

“The secretary-level meeting of the water resources ministries of the two countries will be held

soon, and the minister-level meeting after the ongoing India’s Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Verma disclosed this when he made a courtesy call on State Minister for Water Resources Zahid

Faruk at the latter’s secretariat office here, an official handout said in Dhaka.

During the meeting, they discussed issues relating to bilateral interests, ranging from the

expansion of cooperation in the water resources sector between the two friendly countries.

Lauding India for extending cooperation to Bangladesh’s development sectors, the state minister

requested the Indian government to continue the cooperation in the future for the benefit of the

people of the two friendly countries.

In this connection, he expressed gratitude for India’s cooperation during Bangladesh’s 1971 War

of Liberation.

In response, the high commissioner made it clear that India’s cooperation in Bangladesh’s

development will continue in the days to come. Besides, he said India is also working to carry

forward Bangladesh-India relations for the welfare of the two nations.