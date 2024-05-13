Vagna Fish with Brinjal Mango Curry

Ingredients:

v Hole Vagna Fish — 4 pieces

v Brinjal – 250 gm (chopped)

v Potato– 2

v Green Mango -1(small)

v Soybean Oil – 4 Tsp

v Garlic and Ginger Paste – 1 tsp

v Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp

v Coriander powder– 1 tsp

v Red Chilli Powder–1 tsp

v Salt to taste

v Water– 1/2 cup

v Green Chilli–5/6 pieces

v Chopped Coriander Leaves — 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Long cut potatoes, Brinjal and mango should be washed.

2. Clean the fish; now rub the fish with ½ tsp salt, keep the aside.

3. Now heat a skillet or pan, add 4 tbsps of Soybean Oil and then add one by one garlic and ginger paste, Turmeric Powder , Coriander powder, Red Chilli Powder and Salt. mix them well and cook for few second until the raw flavored has gone. Now add fish and Mix well .

4. Then cook for 1-2 minutes and take out the fish from pan and keep it another bowl .

5. Now long cut Potato, Brinjal add In the same pan then, mix well and add some amount of water.

6. Mix well then close & cook over medium flame. Cook for few minutes till the brinjal, turn soft.

7. Add green mangoes, green chilli then, mix well and cook 5/6 minutes with covered pan.

8. Set stove to low heat and place fish gently into simmering gravy mix well. Check the salt and adjust.

9. Add chopped coriander leaves and take it down from stove.

10. Ready to serve the Vhagan fish, brinjal and raw mango curry.