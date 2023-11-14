12th Jatiya Sangsad election schedule in a day or two: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Election Commission will announce the 12th national parliamentary polls schedule in a day or two.

She urged the country’s people to contain the ongoing arson terrorism in the country.

On Tuesday (November 14), the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 10,041 structures and houses under 157 development projects including Sheikh Hasina Swarani (Purbachal Expressway) and first Elevated Expressway in Chattogram involving Tk 97,471 crores under 24 ministries and divisions.

She opened and laid foundation stones of the development projects from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka through a video conferencing.

Of the projects, 4,644 were various development infrastructures and 5,397 houses for the landless and homeless people under the Ashrayan-2 project across the country.

The beneficiaries were connected to the event virtually from a total of 101 places, including 64 DC offices throughout the country. The total estimated cost of the projects is Tk 97,471 crore.

Noting that Bangladesh has gained the status of a developing country, she said the continuation of the government is essential to sustain this momentum.

Without mentioning BNP she took a swipe at the opposition party saying it doesn’t want to join the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections, fearing its performance could be as bad as in the 2008 polls.

In the 2008 election, Awami League gained a landslide victory with 233 seats out of 300 constituencies, while BNP won only 30 seats.

“Those who secured only 30 seats will have no desire to run the election. They are attempting to invite sufferings for the people of Bangladesh creating an abnormal situation by foiling the election,” she said, not mentioning the name of BNP. In 2008 vote BNP secured 29 seats and later added another in a bye-election.

She said AL also won the 2014 election overcoming arson violence and attempts to foil the vote.

We’ve come (to power) being elected by the people time and again. Awami League never formed the government by any other means but the democratic way.

All the electoral reforms – from enactment of a law over constitution of election commission to introduction of transparent ballot boxes— were done following Awami League’s proposals only to ensure the people’s voting rights.

PM Hasina said her government started the development of Bangladesh from the grassroots level so that the people can enjoy urban facilities even staying in villages.

The PM said the blockade programme and arson violence has been launched when the people are living in peace and the country witnessing its rapid progress.

The normal life of the people and the academic activities of the students particularly those who are sitting for the annual examinations are hampered due to the arson violence, she said.

Hasina said her government has increased the literacy rate to 76.6 percent now from only 45 percent during the BNP government of 2001-6.

She wished that good sense would prevail upon them and they would stop this destruction and arson violence.

The prime minister, however, asked the countrymen to resist this arson violence for the sake of protecting their own lives and assets.

Among the infrastructures, the prime minister unveiled foundation stones of or opened 4,644 infrastructures under different projects as well as distributed 5,397 houses, constructed under Ashrayan-2 project at 132 upazilas in 46 districts, among landless and homeless families across the country.

At the event, the PM declared more 11 districts and 60 upazilas as landless and homeless-free units following the distribution of the Ashrayan houses on Tuesday.

A total of 32 districts and 394 upazilas have so far become landless and homeless family-free ones.

The 4,644 infrastructures include 2023 Government Primary School Bhabans, 1800 Madrasha Bhaban, 299 Academic Bhaban and 40 Administrative Bhaban under Technical and Madrasha Education Division, 952 Academic cum Research Bhaban under Secondary and Higher Education Division, 12 student dormitory Bhaban, 222 disaster management centres, 128 chief judicial magistrate Bhaban, sub-register office Bhaban in 46 districts, 110 flood shelter centres, 25 Mujib Killa, 20 bridges, 22 complexes under the Social Welfare Ministry, 34 Bhaban under the Health Services Division, 7 student mess, 16 dormitories, 23 ICU, 79 community clinic, 46 Medical College Bhaban, 24 Nursing College Bhaban, tennis infrastructural development in 25 districts, 13 Kriya (Sports) School Bhaban, 26 BKSP Training Centre, 20 child daycare centres, 38 SPM with double pipelines, constructions of 10 gas pipelines, installment of 26 refining units , 24 mine digging, 140 gas plant purchase and installment, construction of 33 pipelines, 18 infrastructures of Sheikh Hasina Textile Engineering College, 11 Textile Institute infrastructures, 40 technical training centre and 14 Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Centre Bhaban.