Khaleda moved to CCU at Evercare as her condition deteriorates

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for nearly for four months, was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from a cabin on Monday evening as her condition deteriorated.

“Khaleda Zia was transferred to the CCU at 6:30 pm as per the recommendation of her medical board,” said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan, reports UNB.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

The BNP chairperson has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 9 for various health complications.

Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.