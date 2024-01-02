At the meeting of Sunamganj Zila Welfare Association UK in London – the demand of other airlines flight to Sylhet

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

About the celebration of Bangladesh’s great victory day and the significance of the liberation war and the various demands of the community, the speakers said at the meeting organized by Sunamganj Zila Welfare Association UK in London, the purpose with which Bangladesh became independent has not been implemented even in 52 years. We still cannot enjoy full freedom without a single map and a red and green flag.

Although the contribution of the UK diaspora in the war of liberation is the most, those diasporas are neglected today. Most of the speakers in the meeting protested and strongly condemned the overcharging of air fares. Expatriates are facing harassment all over the country. These need to be properly addressed.

The speakers demanded that the flights of other airlines be started in Sylhet International Airpor.

In the meeting, the expatriates prayed for the salvation of the souls of those who died in the Great War of Independence.

Acting President of Sunamganj Zila Welfare Association UK, former Police Inspector Ahbab Mia presided over the function organized in a hall in Bricklane, East London recently.

The meeting was conducted by the general secretary of the organization, Chanaor Ali Koyesh.

The chief guest spoke on the occasion – Councilor Maiyum Talukder, Deputy Mayor of London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council.

Special guest spoke – Cabinet Member Councilor Iqbal Hossain.

Among others, the advisor of the organization Mohammad Abul Leich, Councilor Faizur Rahman, Councilor Lutfa Rahman, Councilor Syed Sheikhul Islam, Barrister Shah Michbaur Rahman, Alauddin Ahmad Mukta, Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, Mazir Uddin, Abdur Rab, Khaled Kamali, Iqbal Hossain, Shamim Ahmad spoke.