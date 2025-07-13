London sizzles as 30C heatwave sparks wildfire and health alerts

Brits can expect 31C weather again on Sunday as the UK is hit by its third heatwave of the year.

The soaring temperatures are a slight respite from the 33.1C recorded on Saturday in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, but still mark a sweaty UK summer so far.

Scotland recorded its hottest day of the year yesterday, with 32C reached in Aviemore in the Highlands, as well as Belfast in Northern Ireland recording temperatures hotter than they’ve been in almost three years.

By this afternoon, temperatures in UK cities like London, Birmingham and Manchester are surpassing the 30C mark again as a third heatwave engulfs the UK.

Meteorologist for the Met Office, Kathryn Chalk told MailOnline that temperatures may even reach 31C in the West Country.

Amber Health alerts have been put in place for the Midlands and both the south and east of England until 9am on Monday, warning of a potential for a rise in deaths amongst those aged 65 or over, or with health conditions.

The wildfire risk is also currently rated as “severe” by the Natural Hazards Partnership, as six million homes have been hit with a hosepipe ban, as fire chiefs war of the risk of drowning as people try to cool off in water.

In addition to the amber alerts, the UK Health Security Agency has yellow warnings in place until Monday for the north-east, north-west, Yorkshire and Humber.

National Rail has also warned train passengers that hot conditions may continue to cause disruption today.

Temperatures look set to cool slightly this afternoon up North, with areas like Newcastle forecasted to reach a pleasant 22C.

This is expected to rise to 26C in Glasgow, but along the M8 motorway to Edinburgh it is expected to drop to 22C.

Cardiff is also expected to be scorched by a 30C forecast today, while in Belfast temperatures are reaching 26C.

However, today does seem to be the last day of the UK’s third heatwave of the year for most of Britain, with the Met Office predicting that temperatures outside London will cool next week.