Corruption in health sector won’t be tolerated: Health Minister

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has said no corruption will be tolerated in the health sector.

“The policy of ‘zero tolerance’ will be followed to curb corruption at the health ministry,” he told reporters at a view-exchange meeting with them at the conference room of the ministry at the secretariat on Sunday.

The health minister said, “Facilities of hospitals and health institutions will be improved at the district and rural levels to reduce pressure of patients in the big cities like Dhaka.”

He said, “If we all work sincerely, nothing is impossible. I faced a lot of trouble while upgrading the burn unit from five to five hundred beds.

“In the beginning, I was rejected by many, and even my files were thrown away, but I persevered. I came to this place with everyone’s support.”