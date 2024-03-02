A case has been filed over the death of 46 people in a fire incident at Bailey Road in the capital.

Some unknown persons have been made accused in the case.

Being the plaintiff, Ramna police lodged the case on Friday night, bringing an allegation of negligence.

Confirming the matter, DMP Ramna Zone’s Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Salman Farsi said some were detained over the fire incident. They will be produced in court showing them arrested in the case after investigation.

If anyone from the victims’ families want to file case, they will be able to do it, said DMP’s additional police commissioner (Crime and Ops) Dr K. Mohiduddin on Friday.

Police files case over Bailey Road fire

Earlier, police have arrested two owners of Cha-Chumuk Restaurant and the manager of Kacchi Bhai Restaurant — housed on the ground floor of the seven-storeyed building which was engulfed by fire on Thursday (February 29) night.

Fourty-six people have so far died, 20 were men, 18 women and 8 children, in the fire. Of the deceased, 40 victims have been identified. Among them, the bodies of 38 victims have been handed over to their respective families. Two bodies have been kept at the freezers of morgues, while attempts are going on to know the identities of rest six persons through the DNA tests.