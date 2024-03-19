Swedish princess in Khulna to see climate change impact

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, as part of her visit to Bangladesh as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP, is now staying in Koyra upazila of Khulna to see firsthand the impacts of climate change and lifestyle of people living in vulnerable coastal areas.

A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) carrying her landed at a helipad built in Gilabari area under Maheshripur union of the upazila around 8 am on Tuesday.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Yasir Arefin said the Swedish Crown Princess is scheduled to visit six areas including Maheshripur, Maharajpur union parishads and Madinabad digital office.

During her brief visit, Princess Victoria will visit two vulnerable spots impacted by climate change and hear from people living in the areas, he said, adding that she will inaugurate Madinabad SmartPost Centre.

Koyra police station Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman said around 16,000 police personnel are on duty along with members from Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh, Navy, BAF, Coast Guard and intelligence to ensure security of the state guest.