Hallmark’s Tanvir, Jasmine jailed for life

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday sentenced nine people, including Hallmark Group managing director Tanvir Mahmud and chairman Jasmine Islam, to life imprisonment in a corruption case.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-1 Judge Md Abul Kashem pronounced the judgement.

The court also sentenced seven other accused including senior executive officer of the Dhanmondi Branch of Sonali Bank Ltd Meherunnisa Mary to 10 years’ imprisonment.

In its judgement, the court sentenced Tanvir and Jasmine according to Section 409 of Bangladesh Penal Code. Apart from sentencing them to life-term imprisonment, the court also ordered to pay the fine of Tk 5 crore.

According to the case documents, the 18 accused, including Hallmark Group Managing Director Tanvir Mahmud, his wife and the company’s chairman, Jasmine Islam are accused of embezzling Tk 16.50 crore after taking loan of 525.62 crore in the name of a non-existent Max Spinning Mills.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on October 4, 2012, with the capital’s Ramna Police Station.

On March 27, 2016, the Metropolitan Sessions Court of Dhaka framed charges against the defendants and ordered to transfer to Dhaka Special Judge Court-1.