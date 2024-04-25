PM Sheikh Hasina pays courtesy call on Thai King and Queen

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the King and the Queen of the Kingdom of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshan.

The prime minister, who is on an official tour to Thailand, met the King and the Queen at Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall in Dusit Palace, according to PM’s press wing.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed various issues related to bilateral matters.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Thailand on Wednesday on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

In the morning, she attended the 80th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

During her visit on April 24-29, Sheikh Hasina will hold bilateral talks with Thai PM Thavisin.

Bangladesh and Thailand will sign a number of cooperation documents including a letter of intent on negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

Bangladesh and Thailand are likely to sign an agreement on visa exemption for official passport holders, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy cooperation while two more MoUs on tourism sector cooperation and duty related mutual cooperation to expand the relations.