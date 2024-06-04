Benazir, Aziz don’t belong to Awami League: Quader

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former Army Chief Aziz Ahmed don’t belong to Awami League (AL), AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

“We want to make it clear that Benazir Ahmed is not our party man and he became IGP with seniority. Aziz Ahmed is also not a member of our party. He became the Army chief by his qualifications and seniority. We didn’t make them,” he said.

“When a person commits a crime and it is reported to the government, Sheikh Hasina government has the courage to try them,” he added.

Quader made the remarks at a meeting at the Dhaka District AL office at Tejgaon in the capital on Tuesday.

Dhaka North City AL organised the meeting to mark the historic Six-Point Day and the founding anniversary of Awami League.

Quader said AL did not put anyone at the big posts of Police, Army, Rapid Action Battalion, or administration by breaking the rules. Rather, the BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia made No. 9 individual Moeen Uddin Ahmed as the Army chief superseeding the first eight aspirants.

Questioning who created former IGP Ashraful Huda, Raqubul Huda and SP Kohinoor, the AL general secretary said, “Mirza Fakhrul forgot that BNP acting chairman is a fugitive in arms and money laundering cases.”

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is known as an honest politician at home and abroad and there is no room to question her honesty.

On the other hand, BNP chief Khaleda Zia was convicted of corruption and she can received treatment at home at the generosity of the prime minister, he said, adding that now the BNP talks about graft and money laundering.