Confiscation of 8 more flats, 25 acres of land of Benazir family ordered

A court has ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate eight more flats and 25 acres (1 acre=60.5 kathas) and 27 kathas of land remaining in the names of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and daughters.

The flats have been traced at Badda and Adabar in Dhaka, and residential plots at Rupganj in Narayanganj, Uttara and in Bandarban district.

At the same time, the court ordered seizing the shares of private television channel, Citizen Television Ltd, and Tiger Craft Apparels Ltd.

The immovable properties are 24 kathas of land at Rupganj of Narayanganj, three kathas of land at Dhaka’s Gulshan area, two flats measuring 3,075 square feet at Badda, 25 acres of land in Bandarban district and six flats at Adabar in Dhaka. The movable properties are Citizen Television Ltd and Tiger Craft Apparels Ltd.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC deputy director, also the investigation officer on the matter, Md Hafizul Islam submitted an application to the court in this regard.