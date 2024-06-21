Fake doctor detained from DMCH sued

A fraudulent case was filed with Shahbag Police Station on Friday against fake doctor Ripa Akter, 20, who was arrested from Gynae department of Ward No. 212 of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Shahbag Police Station’s inspector (Investigation) Md Shah Alam confirmed about the case.

He said the fake female doctor was handed over to Shahbag Police Station after detaining her at the DMCH on Thursday night. She was wearing an apron when she was caught. Then Gynae department’s ward master Abul Hossain filed a fraudulent case against her being the plaintiff.

Earlier on Thursday evening, she was roaming suspiciously at the No. 212 labour ward of the old building of the hospital wearing an apron. Then the Ansar members arrested her.

Ansar Platoon Commander Mizanur Rahman who was in charge of hospital’s security, said the arrested woman was making different statements during primary questioning.