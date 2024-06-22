Khaleda Zia’s condition critical: Mirza Fakhrul

The physical condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital is “critical,” said the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He sought prayer from the countrymen to save life of Khaleda Zia.

Mirza Fakhrul went to Evercare Hospital at about 3:30pm today (Saturday). Coming out of the hospital, he talked to journalists.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital at about 3:30am today (Saturday) after she suddenlt fell sick at her Gulshan residence ‘Firoza’. She has been kept at the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital.

Referring to Khaleda Zia’s condition, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Now she is in the CCU. Her condition is very serious. Physicians are not allowing anyone to go inside.”

BNP Chairperson’s media wing’s member Shayrul Kabir Khan said the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam went to the hospital at 3:30pm. After watching Khaleda Zia, he talked to the medical board’s chief Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder and member Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain to know the details.

Earlier at 9:30am, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi went to Evercare Hospital and talked to Khaleda Zia’s physicians.

On Saturday afternoon, Khaleda Zia’s personal physician Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said, “Madam’s medical treatment is going on under close observation of the medical board at the CCU. We don’t have anything to say beyond it right now.”

Earlier in May, Khaleda Zia was given treatment for two days keeping at the CCU of the hospital. The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia has been suffering from arthritis, heart diseases, lungs, liver and kidney complications, and diabetes.