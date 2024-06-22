Patanjali’s Ayurvedic superfoods for optimal health solution

In today’s world, where we heavily rely on processed and junk food to save time and make our lifestyle even more convenient, maintaining everyday health becomes a challenge. However, our Indian tradition, especially the ancient science of Ayurveda, has in its store some superfoods that come with a multitude of benefits and aid in ensuring you keep yourself well by keeping your body happy and holistically healed. Eating the right foods plays a major role in keeping your body optimally fit and functioning. Ayurvedic superfoods help manage the three major Ayurvedic doshas that are responsible for your physical and mental attributes. Here, we mention a few of them.

Amalaki

The promising benefits of Amalaki have transformed it into a superfood that comes with several benefits known and still unknown to mankind. From aiding in digestion to purifying blood and skin, amla does it all for you. Popularly known as Indian Gooseberry, amla comes with strong antioxidant properties which help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Not just Vitamin C, amla is host to iron and calcium as well. Make it easier for yourself by opting for Patanjali amla juice, which promises you all the benefits.

Ginger

Ginger paste that you add to your curry or sliced ginger that you sometimes add to your tea: Have you ever wondered about the benefits this Ayurvedic herb comes with? Ginger is designated as a superfood for good reasons, including how it aids in eliminating bloating and gas formation, provides relief from sinus and cough, and is a storehouse of Vitamin A & K, along with copper and iron. Ginger also supports your immunity and ensures overall well-being.

Turmeric

Considered the golden herb in the world of Ayurveda, turmeric is more than just a spice that you add to your everyday cooking. A pinch of turmeric helps the body in multiple ways. Turmeric is not just a secret beauty ingredient but is used to treat various types of infections as well. From arthritis, respiratory infections, and cough to digestive issues to boosting immunity, turmeric does it all.

Bee Pollen

While there might be doubt as to whether bee pollen falls under Ayurveda or not, recent research has revealed how important this ingredient is for overall well-being. Bee pollen is a mix of flower pollen, honey, and enzymes that are enriched with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Bee pollen is now well known for lowering cholesterol and managing and boosting immunity while at the same time balancing and regulating hormone levels.

Apart from these, you could also include several other Ayurvedic superfoods, such as ghee, Ashwagandha, Moringa, and much more.