Chicken with Jackfruit Seeds

Ingredients:

v Chicken – 1 kg ((curry cut pieces))

v Jackfruit seeds— 15/ 20 pc

v Fried onion paste –1/3 cup

v Coconut milk-1/2 cup thick coconut milk

v Onion paste –3 tbs onion paste

v Garlic paste –1 tsp

v Ginger paste –1.1/2 tsp

v Green / red chili paste – 3 tsp

v Turmeric powder –1.1/2 tsp

v 2 bay leaves

v Green cardamom–2-3

v Oil – 1 cup

v Mustard oil– — 2 tbs

v Potato — 4/5 pc

v Sugar–1/2 tsp

v Salt to taste

v Green chilli -5/6

v Coriander leaf –for decoration

Method:

1. Marinate the chicken with onion paste, garlic paste, ginger paste, green / red chili paste and a little salt, for 3-4 hours.

2. Peel the jackfruit seeds, boil them for 5/6 minutes. Allow to cool down on its own. Cut the jackfruit seeds longitudinally into 2 halves.

3. Heat 1/2 tbsp oil, fry the potato till light brown and keep aside..

4. Heat the remaining oil in a deep bottomed pan. Throw in the crushed green cardamom and bay leaves and allow the spices to splutter.

5. Now add the marinated chicken, turmeric powder, sugar and salt, cook over a low flame till the chicken pieces are lightly browned.

6. Stir in the fried onion paste, gently pour the coconut milk and 1/2 a cup of warm water. Give it all a hearty mix. Continue to cook over a low flame till the chicken is almost done.

7. Add the jackfruit seeds , potato and simmer for another 5-7 minutes.

8. Adjust seasonings, finish with a dollop of mustered oil.

9. Garnish with coriander, green chilli and Serve with hot rice.