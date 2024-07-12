Arrest warrant issued against Chandanaish UZ chairman, wife

A court in Chattogram on Thursday issued arrest warrants against Chandanaish Upazila Chairman Jasim Uddin and his wife Tanzina Sultana in a case filed over defaulting loans of Tk115 crore.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman issued the arrest warrant after hearing a case filed by Padma Bank.

Earlier, the Chittagong Money Loan Court on April 30 this year sentenced Jasim Uddin to five months in jail in a loan default case.

Jasim Uddin filed a writ petition in the High Court to become a candidate. He informed the court that he had agreed to a settlement with the MD of the bank by paying off Tk 42 crore out of a Tk 60-crore loan default.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Jasim Uddin took a Tk60 crore in loan from the Khatunganj branch of Padma Bank in the name of Jessica Trade International. Despite the time given, he did not repay the loan, which, including interest, amounted to Tk 89 crore.

On July 18, 2020, in a case filed against Jasim Uddin for non-payment of the loan, the court ordered the seizure of his assets kept as collateral against the loan.