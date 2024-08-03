Emergency meeting at Ganabhaban: AL wants to sit with coordinators

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina asked the party leaders to sit with the coordinators of the Quota Reform Movement to calm the country’s situation.

The party’s presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim have been assigned the responsibility.

The ruling Awami League held an emergency meeting at Ganabhaban on Friday night over the country’s present situation.

In the meeting, Sheikh Hasina instructed to be careful and tolerant towards the general students. A team of three leaders was formed to hold discussion with the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement.

A Ganabhaban source confirmed that Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan went to Ganabhaban on Friday night to meet the prime minister.