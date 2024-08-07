AKM Shahidur Rahman new RAB DG, Mainul Hasan DMP commissioner

AKM Shahidur Rahman has been made new director general (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

A notification of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, Md Mainul Hasan has been appointed as the new commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Besides, Barrister Harun-Ar-Rashid, the director general (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Habibur Rahman, police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), have been attached to the police headquarters as additional IGPs.