South Korean ambassador meets BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul

South Korean ambassador in Dhaka Park Young-sik on Tuesday (September 24) held a meeting with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam.

The meeting was held at the BNP Chairperson’s political office at Gulshan in Dhaka around 4:00pm on Tuesday.

On behalf of the BNP media cell, it was told that the BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP Chairperson’s advisory council member Tajvirul Islam and International Affairs Committee member Shyama Obaid were present at the meeting.

They discussed different bilateral issues at the meeting. Following the meeting, the BNP secretary general briefed journalists.