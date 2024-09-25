I won’t back down on broken NHS claims – Streeting

Wes Streeting says he will not back down in his criticism of the NHS, after the BBC revealed there was growing unease in the service about the “broken” NHS messaging from government.

England’s health secretary told the Labour Party conference that not acknowledging the problems in the NHS would result in “killing it with kindness”.

His comments came after senior sources in the health service said they believe some of the claims have gone too far – and may result in patients being put off seeking help and causing lasting damage to staff morale.

In recent weeks, the government has claimed cancer is a “death sentence” because of NHS failings, while maternity services “shame” the nation.

Streeting told delegates in Liverpool: “I know the doctor’s diagnosis can sometimes be hard to hear.

“But if you don’t have an accurate diagnosis, you won’t provide the correct prescription.

“And when you put protecting the reputation of the NHS above protecting patients, you’re not helping the NHS, you’re killing it with kindness.

“I won’t back down. The NHS is broken, but it’s not beaten, and together we will turn it around,” Mr Streeting said.

He went on to criticise the Tories for overseeing the decline of services, and said recovery would only come with reform, promising the forthcoming 10-year plan would create a “world-class” service for all.