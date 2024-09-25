Man City confirm Rodri has injured knee ligament

Manchester City have confirmed Spain midfielder Rodri suffered a knee ligament injury against Arsenal on Sunday.

Rodri was substituted in the 21st minute after he twisted the joint in a collision with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey at a corner.

No timescale has yet been put on the player’s recovery, but speaking after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Watford, Pep Guardiola said he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Still we don’t have the definitive [diagnosis] but he will be out for a long time – a while,” said the City boss. “But there are some opinions that maybe it will be less than we expected.

“We are waiting for the last phone calls from him and the doctors for what definitely he has and the type of surgery he has to get.

“We expect that tonight, tomorrow we will know exactly.”

Rodri has travelled to Spain to see a specialist following initial tests in Manchester.

Guardiola has described the 28-year-old as “irreplaceable” – City have not lost in the last 48 Premier League matches in which he has started – but the manager says he will find a solution in his absence.

City were beaten in four out of the five games Rodri missed last season, while he has lost just once in 50 appearances all competitions.

He was also named player of the tournament as Spain won Euro 2024 in July and is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or next month – given to the world’s best player.

A week ago the former Atletico Madrid player, who played 63 times for City and Spain last season, claimed players are “close to” striking over an increase in the number of games in the calendar, including an expanded Champions League and Club World Cup.