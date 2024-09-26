Exemplary justice will be served in Lt Tanzim murder case : Nahid

Information Adviser Nahid Islam has vowed that justice will be served in the murder of Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar.

He said this to the media on Thursday after meeting with the family members of the slain lieutenant at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment.

The adviser said that the tragic and untimely death of Tanzim due to a criminal attack is not only a loss for the Bangladesh Army but also an irreparable loss for the country.

On behalf of the interim government, Nahid Islam expressed condolences and said: “Tanzim Sarwar will live on as a symbol of patriotism for the youth of this country.”

He added that the young and talented officer of the Bangladesh Army, who stood as a vigilant guardian of the nation’s peace, discipline, and sovereignty, sacrificed his life to protect the lives and property of the people. The nation will forever honor his sacrifice as an example of patriotic ideals.

Referring to the July uprising, the adviser said: “Young army officers played a strong role by refusing to fire on innocent students and civilians. They stood by the people, and from that sense of duty, the army continues to work for the country, ensuring not only the nation’s defense but also maintaining law and order.”

Nahid Islam also said that a state initiative would be taken to preserve the memory of Tanzim Sarwar in his birthplace, Tangail.

In response to a question regarding the arrest of six suspects linked to Tanzim’s murder and further steps for their punishment, the adviser assured: “We will ensure the severest punishment for those responsible for this heinous crime. The investigation is ongoing, and we will uncover if there is anything further involved. But justice will be served to all those connected with this incident.”

He also pointed out that not all illegal arms have been recovered nationwide but expressed confidence that they will be retrieved swiftly. He assured that law enforcement and joint forces are working diligently to maintain public safety and law and order despite any obstacles.

The meeting was attended by Tanzim’s father, Sarwar Jahan Delwar, his uncle, sister, niece, and several senior army officials.

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, Lieutenant Tanzim Sarwar was killed in an attack by robbers in the Purbo Maizpara area of Dulahazara Union, Chakaria Upazila, Cox’s Bazar.